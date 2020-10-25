A FOUR-metre long Lego train has made the journey from Grand Central's headquarters on Rougier Street to the city centre.
The train is on display at York Visitor Information Centre - for residents and visitors to take a look during half term and Christmas.
And it was carefully constructed by professional Lego model builder Simon Mayes, director of Brick This. The replica Class 180 Adelante is made of about 30,000 bricks and has a full internal lighting system.
Grand Central managing director Richard McClean said: “It’s not often we take this particular train out for a spin but when Visit York got in touch to ask if the model could take pride-of-place in the Visitor Information Centre we were more than happy to wave it off. It also serves as a reminder that both Grand Central and York’s huge range of attractions are open for business and welcoming responsible visitors.”