A CHARITY is supporting adults with mental health conditions and learning disabilities - with a little help from two alpacas.
The Hut York, in Wigginton, York, reopened last month after being closed for five months, to help members who have been isolated and are struggling with their mental wellbeing.
A spokesman said: “The Hut is valuable and important to promote positive mental wellbeing, as well as meeting a friendly face, being able to share their concerns and worries in a safe space and take part in the many activities we offer."
Emma Little, service manager, said the group had also been visiting people locally to promote wellbeing and give members a positive experience.
And two alpacas came along to help.
Emma said: “A well organised and positive socially-distancing experience was had by all members and thank you to Debbie and her team from Alpaca Alpaca, a family run alpaca farm in the Leven Valley in North Yorkshire, for joining us.”
