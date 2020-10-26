A DOG who spent more than a year under sentence of death has the chance of a new life.

Experienced dog handler Lucy Oxberry wept for joy in York Crown Court as Judge Simon Hickey and two magistrates allowed her to keep Brandy as a family pet.

“The dog is not, in our judgement, a danger to the public”, said Judge Hickey.

Ms Oxberry had appealed against the order made by York magistrates in May 2019 that Brandy be put down under the Dangerous Dog Act because he is a prohibited breed of dog.

“He is a lovable, lovely dog,” she said. “From the day he came to me, he has been totally reliable and loving.

“I’m going to give him a normal life, taking him out and letting him see the world.” Brandy’s training will continue.

York magistrates heard Brandy is a pit bull terrier type fighting dog outlawed under the act and therefore had to be put down unless a court declared him an exemption.

He was then owned by Kieron Philip Shepherd, then 25, of Malton, North Yorkshire, who didn’t contest the order. The magistrates declared he was not a “fit and proper person” to own Brandy.

But by May 2019, Brandy was already under the care of Ms Oxberry, manager of Woodhaven Kennels of South Milford, and who has many years’ experience handling all kinds of dogs.

Two years to the day after she started looking after and training him, she and vet nurse Clare Barnhill of Vets4Pets of Selby gave evidence under oath about the dog’s temperament under stress and in other circumstances.

Ms Oxberry also described precautions she was taking and would take to protect people.

They included muzzling the dog and always having him on a lead when out in public and a dog proof gate and area in her house where the dog can be kept away from visitors or children.

Their case was supported by a vet’s evidence.

Judge Hickey said: “We have no doubt under the legislation that Lucy Oxberry is a completely fit and proper person to be in control of any dog.

“Both Ms Oxberry and Clare Barnhill have said they have never had any concern over these two years that the dog has a lovely temperament.”