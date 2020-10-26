A TEAM of experts are completing the daring task of abseiling down the side of York Minster to carry out inspection work on the historic building.

Th team of three from Heritage Stone Access, who carry out work all around the country, were spotted by local photographer, Duncan Lomax, as they abseiled down the Rose Window on the South-East side of the structure.

A spokesperson for the Minster said the team were there to assist with inspection work on the building's fabrics, important work which is carried out every five years.

The spokesperson said: “The team were able to quickly assess the highest areas which would otherwise require extensive scaffolding.”

Heritage Stone Access carry out stonemasonry and conservation work on heritage buildings and monuments around the country.

The team carries out the work using rope access, so the members are experts in abseiling.

They use normal access routes to reach the top of the building, before setting up their network of ropes to abseil down the side.

All masons and carvers that work for the organisation are cathedral trained, and all rope workers are trained by IRATA - the lead authority in industrial rope access - which ensures that the quality of the work is done to the highest of standards.

Richard Martin, of Heritage Stone Access, said: “All of our work is extremely safe, there’s no fear involved for us.

“We’re all experienced stonemasons and we are used to working at heights like this.

“It’s actually safer than climbing a ladder.”

The team expect to be there for a few weeks during the on-going project to carry out a comprehensive inspection on the Minster, to ensure the building is safe and secure for public access.

Further information on the work can be found at: heritagestoneaccess.co.uk