THOUSANDS of York residents have received vital flu jabs, thanks to a new mass vaccination site on the outskirts of the city .

Patients eligible for a free jab are able to use an online booking system to get their appointment at the former Askham Bar Park& Ride site.

Prof Mike Holmes, chairman of Nimbuscare Ltd, the York-based primary care provider, which is running the new vaccination centre, said: “This site is one of the first of its kind in the UK. The site has been set up in record time, using dozens of local businesses. It’s been a phenomenal effort, pulling together local suppliers, recruiting staff and organising the vaccination sessions in a Covid-19 safe environment.

“We’re working with 11 partner GP practices, local suppliers and clinicians to make sure thousands of York people get their vaccines. This operation is even more impressive as we’re working during challenging times.”

A state-of-the-art new digital system has meant, once notified by their GP, eligible patients can book a vaccine slot via an online system. Their information is then pulled through digitally back into their patient record and their GP is alerted that they have received the vaccine successfully.

Professor Holmes said: “We have the capacity to vaccinate up to 3,000 patients per day and have deliveries of the flu vaccine each day. This is a local operation, carried out by a local team, using local suppliers, so we’re investing back into the community too. This is something York should be proud of.”

The mass vaccination programme team has also supported staff at St Leonard's Hospice and Vale of York Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG). And it is looking to support staff at Changing Lives and City of York Council in the very near future.

Patients should wait until they have received their flu vaccine invitation letter and follow the instructions to book an appointment online. Only patients from the 11 GP practices in York can book an appointment.