THERE has been one further death related to Covid-19 recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, the latest figures confirm.
The data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the trust now stands at 226.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 30 deaths related to the virus in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Nationally, a further 131 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 31,588.
Patients were aged between the 40-49 age category and the 80+ category. Date of death ranges from September 13 to October 22.