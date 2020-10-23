A GROUP of Selby residents are running a local school meal service for children and families who won't have access to free school meals over holiday half-term period.
Martin Doyle has created a fundraising page that will create packed lunch meals at a cost of £2.50 for children who are eligible for free school meals.
The move comes as part of the footballer, Marcus Rashford's, campaign for free school meals in the holidays until Easter 2021 - after MPS voted against the decision earlier this week.
In a post, Martin said: "We can source and provide packed meals at a cost of £2.50 per child every day this half-term.
"The meals will be provided by a local chef who has extensive experience in providing school dinners.
"We will set up points for the meals to be collected and also offer an option for them to be dropped off at homes where travel is not possible.
"Our aim is to help feed 150 local children in the Selby area. These kids are our future and we can't let them down."
To donate to the cause, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/school-meals-for-selby-children?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf%20share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR10QDEZ2BdgZ1_I_5sbA-TsLVZxonLbzBAbyCL_Nddv7j7mti-yJOzDfn0.