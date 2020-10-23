A TRAMPOLINE park re-opens in York tomorrow in time for the half term holidays.
The newly named Point Zero Trampoline Park, formerly Energi in Poppleton, has re-branded and is re-opening on Saturday, October 24.
Director, Aarron Cook, said: "Despite the lack of financial support and backing from really anywhere, we have secured the very best in Covid protection with world class suppliers.
"Our facility goes beyond the government guidelines in so much that we have introduced brand new protective coverings for all our foam pits, the whole park has been treated with EnviraSheilding Protection System which provides 90 days virus protection on all touchable surfaces.
"One Way Systems, extra Sanitising Stations and Protective screenings can be found all over the park to go above and beyond to ensure our staff, you and your family feel comfortable whilst here."
Due to the current guidelines the site will be operating on a much reduced capacity and booking is strongly advised. Mr Cook said they have also reduced opening times.
To book and to find out more information go to: www.thepointzero.com