A CHIPPY in York is selling vegan 'fish' and chips following demand from customers.

Max Potts who runs Mr Chippy in Church Street in the city centre York said launching the latest addition to his menu on Friday (October 23)has already attracted attention.

He said: "We have done market research on social media and through shop footfall and the concensus is 100 per cent positive.

"Just the idea on social media has attracted hundreds of likes and shares and we have been shared by Yorkshire vegan pages, contacted by countless vegans and we even sent a delivery of one to a local blogger with 11,000 followers who loved it and will post her review the day we go live.

"This could be Yorks next hit, as seen with battered creme eggs and the Yorkie pud wrap to name a couple over recent years. Hopefully it will benefit not just us, but the local economy.

"I'd like to say a huge thanks to our delivery cyclists who have helped keep us going through lockdown and do a tremendous job for us."

Mr Potts said the shop already has a following of vegetarians as they fry in sustainable palm oil and have gluten free offerings.

So what exactly is vegan 'fish' 'n chips?

The fish substitute ingredient is banana blossom, which, Mr Potts says has an uncanny likeness in texture and moisture to a cooked and battered fillet of cod.

He said: "The batter, we have been told, ‘makes it’, by infusing the banana blossom with

our traditional deep fried crisp coating and flavour. A touch of salt and vinegar and some of our brand new vegan homemade tartare sauce and you are in vegan heaven."

The vegan offering is available from the takeaway, from the app mrchippyyork and Uber Eats.