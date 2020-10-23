THIS MONTH IN THE PAST

This week we turn back our clocks to October 1967.

Plans had been revealed to turn the former Cravens sweet factory in Coppergate, into an entertainment centre, with a restaurant and a dance floor for young people. The building, which had stood empty since 1966, seemed the ideal place for an entertainments centre catering for a variety of interests.

The success of the Tinned Chicken Club, which was run every Saturday in the Folk Hall, New Earswick, had shown that there was need for more dancing facilities in York.

A few months later, plans to convert the old factory had been turned down.

The Coppergate site, meanwhile, was excavated in the 1970s in one of York’s biggest archaeological digs, revealing astonishing Viking finds.

We dipped into our archive to find some more fabulous photos of Cravens in York.

Cravens staff are pictured here; some of the company's best sellers included Sugared Almonds and Old Fashioned Mint Humbugs.

Some of the favourite sweets produced by Cravens of York

The Coppergate site in 1965

This photo was taken during its demolition in the 1970s.

Cravens' Coppergate factory had produced sweets for more than 100 years.

Among its most popular lines were the Best English Mints and the Mary Ann toffee named after the founder Mary Ann Craven. There was also a testing panel just to ensure that all sweets passed the company’s high standards.

Although modern machinery helped production, there were still many processes in the making of high-quality confectionery, which demanded the traditional skill of the craftsman.