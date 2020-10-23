THE winner of this year’s Best Cafe competition, organised by The Press earlier in the year and voted for by our readers, has been revealed.
The winner of the competition was announced to be Poppleton Social, based in the community centre in the area.
Opened in 2019, Poppleton Social serve speciality coffee from Square Mile Roasters, all day breakfasts, brunch and homemade cakes.
As well as this, they also sell a wide range of premium and craft beers, along with wine and spirits, and homemade Italian pizzas.
The competition was launched by The Press in January this year, before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, and allowed for readers to vote for their favourite cafe in the local areas around York.
Readers were asked to vote on a number of factors including range of food, drink, service and how welcome they feel at the venue.
Further information on Poppleton Social can be found on their new website at: https://bit.ly/3mcNbRs