POLICE are urging families to stick to the new Government Covid guidelines throughout the half-term holiday to avoid any issues.

With the current circumstances, many people’s plans may have been changed, postponed or sadly cancelled and lots of kids may find themselves at a loose end, wondering what they can and can’t do over the week-long break.

Over the past weeks, North Yorkshire Police officers across the region have responded to a number of reports of young people congregating in large groups and being in breach of the rule-of-six.

In the majority of cases, the groups have responded to engagement and encouragement and have dispersed without any need for enforcement.

But with the half-term break approaching, police want to highlight the threat these types of gatherings pose to public health and the importance of continued adherence to the local Covid regulations.

Superintendent Mike Walker, who is leading the North Yorkshire Police response to Covid-19, said: "While it may feel that we are all due a well-earned break from the current situation and the rules and regulations, it’s times like this that we really do need to stick together and ensure we don’t let Covid gain any type of advantage.

"It’s a trying time for everyone, including parents and children, but it’s key that we remember the guidance and ensure that we don’t have a momentary lapse in our resilience to beat this virus.

"Officers will be alert to any signs of breaches of regulations and will engage with any groups of young people to explain the consequences of their behaviour and encourage them to follow the guidance.

"I would ask parents and carers to speak to their young people and remind them about the importance of following the guidance over the school holidays."

North Yorkshire Police are also reminding those currently residing in tier 3 areas, who had a visit to North Yorkshire planned for half-term about the advice not to travel outside of the ‘very-high alert’ area unless for work, education, youth service or caring responsibilities.