A GRADE II listed townhouse in York - partially constructed from the historic city walls and with spectacular river views - has gone on the market for £895,000.

Lendal Hill House, with three bedrooms, a private garden and much sought after parking space, is tucked away down a cobbled street near Lendal Bridge.

The three-storey property is attached to Lendal Tower, an ancient scheduled monument which once formed part of the City of York’s defences.

Rachel Macpherson, of Carter Jonas, the estate agent selling the property, said: “We are delighted to be marketing this beautiful property, a true part of York’s history. Properties like this don’t come available every day and we are honoured to have the opportunity to find a buyer for it’s charming owners.”

The building dates from the late 18th century and still benefits from a number of characteristics from that era.

Formerly leased to the York Waterworks company and also used as a public baths in the late 1700s when the adjoining Lendal Tower was the key water supply to the City of York, the property in more recent years has been converted into a unique property with impressive views of the River Ouse.

Although the external appearance of the building has remained largely unchanged, the current owners have carried out a comprehensive programme of refurbishment inside.

The ground floor offers a dining room and a breakfast kitchen with three big windows overlooking the garden.

The first floor boasts a spacious versatile reception room with an archway leading from one bright living area to another and with deep windows giving great riverside views.

There are a further two bedrooms and a shower room on this floor.

On the third floor is a master bedroom suite with, again, two separate areas running into each other and another bathroom.

For further information or to arrange a viewing call Rachel Macpherson at Carter Jonas on 07342701091.