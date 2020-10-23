THREE charities have joined forces to create a new project to help communities across the county navigate the ongoing difficulties of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Rural Arts, North Yorkshire Sport and North Yorkshire Youth have come together to be a part of the ‘ North Yorkshire Together’ initiative.

The project will join the organisation’s skills and audiences to create a wide-ranging suite of both online and offline resources.

Building on the success of each organisation’s response to lockdown, the project will offer a variety of activities and resources for all ages, locations and needs.

Access to arts and sports equipment, and accompanying digital resources, will be a core part of this strategic solution to promote health and wellbeing, strengthen communities and reduce loneliness.

Director and CEO of Rural Arts, Max May, said: “We’re so thrilled to be running North Yorkshire Together.

“Connecting people across the county with activities and information to ensure we all feel as happy and healthy as possible entering what will undoubtedly be a very difficult next six months.”

The project seeks to provide essential resources to the county’s most vulnerable and isolated individuals.

David Sharp, CEO of North Yorkshire Youth, said: “During the pandemic it’s been hard to reach the young people we usually support, as many of them had trouble accessing the internet, or were focused on adapting to online learning.

“This new project enables us to provide essential resources and information to our young people, so they can still get the most out of our services, whether online or in person.”

For more information about North Yorkshire Together, visit: https://bit.ly/37q8uee