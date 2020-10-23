A VIRTUAL running group created to support lone running in lockdown has raised more than £1,600 for Cancer Research UK.

Gemma Stow, a self promotion coach, launched Haxby Runners in March as she wanted to make the most out of her exercise time outside as lockdown began.

She knew that there would be other runners out there that would benefit from the support of a virtual running club.

There have been different types of monthly challenges that have kept members motivated to continue to run.

On September 26, members came together in real life for the first time, albeit socially distanced, to run a local 5K route through the villages of Haxby and Wiggington in honour of national Race for Life events that had to be cancelled this year due to Covid-19.

Gemma said: “Bringing the community together and supporting each other through these tough times has been amazing to see and then being able to run for the first time with people you have only ever met online through the virtual group has been pretty special.”

Together they raised more than £1,650 for Cancer Research UK.

“This is only the beginning - it’s clear there is a need to keep supporting each other so I am busy planning the next challenge,” Gemma said.

A Facebook group has been set up for the club. Visit: https://www.facebook.com/groups/haxbyrunners