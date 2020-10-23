TWO Scarborough friends are waging a war on waste – all while raising funds for Saint Catherine’s at the same time.

Claire Howard and Meshell Heelbeck, who work together as social workers, have set themselves a challenge to pick their combined bodyweight of 132kg in litter.

Claire came up with the idea after self isolating and missing her daily walks during lockdown.

Both ladies are keen supporters of Saint Catherine’s and wanted to do something to help.

Claire said: “It’s going really well so far. We got 7kg one Saturday and five bags full from along the Cinder Track.

“I think we might hit our target before January 1.

“If we do, we might try and litter pick the weight of a baby elephant next.”

Meshell went on to say: “We both have personal links to the hospice and know the impact that Covid-19 has had on fundraising.”

The pair have set a fundraising target of £200 and will be posting weekly updates about progress, having already carried out successful litter picks at Scarborough seafront, Throxenby Mere and the Cinder Track.

To find out more or to sponsor their efforts, go to: https://bit.ly/2TfPLJZ