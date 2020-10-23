A YORK secondary school has confirmed another coronavirus case.
It is the fifth confirmed case at Huntington School.
Headteacher John Tomsett has sent a letter parents, carers and staff saying: "We have been advised by Public Health England that there has been a confirmed case of Covid-19 within the school community.
"We know that you may find this concerning but we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England.
"The encouraging news is that due to the strong emphasis in our school upon keeping socially distant from each other, only one other person has had to self-isolate as a result of this fifth positive case of Covid-19."
He said the school remains open and pupils should continue to attend as normal if they remain well.
