FIREFIGHTERS tackled a fire at a bar started by a candle.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out to reports of a fire at a bar in Northway, Scarborough at 5.28pm yesterday.
A spokesman for the service said Scarborough crews responded to reports of a fire in a bar and on arrival they found a small fire on the ground floor.
They said: "Crews extinguished the fire using a hose reel and breathing apparatus. The cause of the fire was a candle left unattended."
