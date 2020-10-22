THERE have been 56 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the York area, as well as new cases in both North and East Yorkshire.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the total number of cases of the virus in the City of York Council area now stands at 3,072.
There have been a further 122 cases recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total up to 6,463.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire there have been 101 new cases of Covid-19 recorded, taking the total up to 3,689.
In the UK there have been 21,242 further cases recorded, taking the country's total up to 810,467.
All of these figures include both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases.