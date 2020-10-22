NATIONAL pollsters have found that low traffic neighbourhoods (LTN), such as a trial currently underway in York, are proving popular.

In York barriers, put up to try and stop traffic driving down Lowther Street in The Groves, have caused controversy.

Transport boss Cllr Andy D’Agorne, who approved the scheme for 18 months back in June, was even verbally abused by some drivers as the barriers went up.

But new YouGov polling, commissioned by Greenpeace and published in a national newspaper, found that where people had opinions on LTNs, positive views were more than three times more likely.

The national poll, carried out earlier this month, found 26 per cent of people said they strongly supported LTNs, and 31 per cent would “tend” to and eight per cent strongly opposed them, and the same number tended to. That left more than a quarter of people who either didn’t know, or were neutral.

In York road closure points have been introduced at the junction of Lowther Street/Brownlow Street, and on St Johns Crescent, Penleys Grove Street, Neville Terrace and Earle Street, while Brownlow Street and March Street have become one-way streets except for cyclists and Penleys Grove Street is now two-way to allow traffic to exit onto Monkgate from this part of The Groves.

The council is encouraging drivers to cycle or walk for local journeys where possible.

James Gilchrist, the council’s assistant director of highways has previously said: “This low traffic neighbourhood trial is an experimental order which the council can adjust and adapt in response to the comments of residents and road users.”