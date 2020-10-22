TWO teachers from York primary schools have scooped awards and have received high praise from students and parents.

Miss Britland, of Woodthorpe Primary School, and Mr Richards, of Lord Deramore’s Primary, were presented with the Awesome Teacher Award by Kip McGrath Education Centres recently.

The education centres ran their annual competition to reward local teachers back in February, but the coronavirus lockdown halted the announcement and subsequent presentations of the awards.

More than 20 teachers from schools across the city were nominated, with the winning teachers being the ones that received the most nominations during each centre’s competition.

Parents and students alike spoke highly of all teachers nominated, expressing huge thanks for the hard work and effort that teachers put in relentlessly to support the city’s children.

Winner of the award presented by Kip McGrath Education Centre York West, Miss Britland received almost 20 nominations including one which stated “She is so encouraging and patient, and always has the time to stop and talk with the children, taking a genuine interest in whatever interests them! She knows how to make parents feel valued too! She's beyond amazing."

Mr Richards was presented with the Awesome Teacher Award by Kip McGrath Education Centre York East and received nominations such as “He always goes above and beyond for the children that he teaches, making lessons interesting and engaging! He's a fantastic teacher and deserves to be recognised for the amazing work that he does."

Each of the winning teachers were presented with a certificate, a £50 gift voucher and sweet treats to share with colleagues.

Ruth and David Hardy and Ruth Morris, centre directors of the Kip McGrath Education Centres York West and East (respectively), said: “It’s clear that the teachers of York are valued immensely by both parents and students, they work so hard to achieve the best possible outcomes for their students and it’s evident that the parents and children they work with are hugely appreciative. We are so pleased we are able to reward the teachers and share the appreciation with them, particularly after what has been such an unusual and difficult year”.

