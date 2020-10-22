YORK City have confirmed that a player has tested positive for Covid-19.
Backroom staff and players across the first team and youth team, along with some office staff, will self-isolate until November 1.
The club will seek to reschedule all games that fall within that period of time, which includes Saturday's trip to Hereford and the home meeting with Kettering Town on October 31.
The club added in a statement that they "put Covid contingency plans into action quickly and sought guidance from the National League medical team".
Both fixtures will be rearranged at a date to be confirmed.