AMAZON Prime customers in York will now be able to get same-day deliveries from a major supermarket.
From today (October 22) Prime members in York and the surrounding areas can shop from the ‘Morrisons on Amazon’ store for their groceries for the first time. Customers in York and surrounding areas including Tadcaster, Escrick, and Stamford Bridge are now able to do their full Morrisons food shop from Amazon and enjoy free same-day delivery on orders over £40 as part of their membership.
Doug Gurr, Amazon UK Country Manager, said: “The launch of Morrisons on Amazon means an even greater choice for our customers in York. Bringing together Morrisons’ fantastic food with Amazon’s fast same-day delivery offers the best of both worlds to our Prime members, all at no extra cost.”
David Potts, Morrisons Chief Executive, said: “David Potts, Morrisons Chief Executive, said: “Morrisons on Amazon will build on our partnership with Amazon, making our good quality, great value food even more accessible through Amazon.co.uk and the Amazon app. It will give more customers across York the option of receiving Morrisons groceries straight to their doorstep, including freshly prepared products from our brilliant Market Street colleagues.”