THERE have been no further deaths related to Covid-19 recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, the latest figures confirm.
The data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust remains at 225, which it rose to yesterday as one further death was recorded.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 35 deaths related to coronavirus confirmed in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Nationally, a further 152 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 31,427.
Patients were aged between 36 and 97 years old. All except seven, aged between 61 and 95, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from September 3 to October 21, with the majority being on or after October 16.
Their families have been informed.