HANDLEY House care home in York has received an overall rating of 'good' following their first-ever inspection

The home, in Green Lane in Acomb, which opened last year, was praised and inspected on its safety, caring and responsiveness, as relatives told the Care Quality Commission the home “is a caring environment where residents are real people for carers, not a job”.

During the inspection, which took place last month, inspectors observed day to day life at the home and examined paperwork, policies and care plans.

They spoke to several members of staff as well as five residents and relatives from the home to gather a full picture before compiling the complimentary report.

In the report, the inspectors were impressed with the care teams “commitment to ensuring their residents’ safety throughout the coronavirus pandemic, noting their dedication to testing, infection control, PPE and training whilst also mentioning how they have worked together to support one another over the last few months”.

Home Manager, Rachel McNally, said: "It is a hugely proud moment to receive this report and the ‘good’ rating across the board.

“To have been with Handley House from day one and to see our ‘house’ become a ‘home’ with the stamp of approval from the CQC means so much to both myself and my team. I know this news will really give a boost to everyone at the home who have been giving so much to our residents since the start of the pandemic."

Regional director, Lisa Harding, said: “Everyone in the Handley team does a great job of caring for our residents and I continuously see how they go above and beyond to make our home and a wonderful caring place to live.”