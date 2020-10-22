A STARK message showing how easily a motorist can fail to see a child at the side of the road is being made as the darker evenings draw in.
A photograph has been made up by North Yorkshire Police showing a child in high visibility clothing in the top photograph, with the same child standing in the same place wearing dark clothing. The picture shows the child is almost invisible to motorists.
The tweet from PC Rich Sutcliffe says: "The same child is in both photos. The only difference is how they're dressed.
"As we approach shorter daylight hours, whether you walk, cycle, use public transport or drive, make sure you can be seen. #BeSafeBeSeen."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment