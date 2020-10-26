EMPLOYMENT law specialists are celebrating after achieving firm rankings in two esteemed legal directories.

York-based Torque Law is featured in Chambers and Partners UK Guide 2021 and The Legal 500 2021, with special recognition of founders Tiggy Clifford and Emma Whiting, and education specialist Tom Watkins.

Both directories conduct extensive research into the capabilities and strengths of law firms across the country and update its rankings every year.

Researchers contacted several of Torque Law’s clients for feedback on the firm which influenced the rankings.

In the last six months, the firm has doubled its turnover and expanded the team to five specialist employment solicitors. Emma said: “We are delighted and proud to be ranked in the two most prestigious legal directories in the UK. After four years of hard work, it’s a great accolade for our team and an important endorsement of the quality of work we undertake for our clients.”

Tiggy added: “Achieving a firm ranking in both Chambers and Partners and The Legal 500 is a great boost for our team and the work we’re doing to support our clients. It’s fantastic to receive such positive news, especially at a time like this.”

Torque Law specialises in supporting business owners and HR departments of medium and large businesses in Yorkshire and across the UK with all their employment law issues, with a particular focus on the more reputational and complex issues.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the firm has supported companies and business leaders through the complexities of employment, and the law.

Clients include Ellis Patents, York Theatre Royal, Yorwaste, York College, Autohorn Fleet Services, Eight Fifty Food Group and Johnsons of Whixley Ltd.