A THIRD positive case of Covid-19 at a York secondary has led a further 35 students to self-isolate.
Archbishop Holgate’s School alerted parents by letter of the latest case which this time involved the sixth form.
The Hull Road school which has more than 1,700 students has previously asked two groups within Year 9 to self-isolate - one involving 23 students, and the other positive case affecting 50.
A spokesperson for Pathfinder Multi Academy Trust, of which Archbishop Holgate’s is a member, said: "We can confirm that there has been a positive case of Covid-19 within the school’s sixth form.
"The school was notified of the positive case yesterday morning and following guidance from Public Health, 35 students have been identified as potential contacts and are currently self-isolating.
"Students will be able to return to school as normal after half term. Online learning resources are being provided for all students required to self-isolate."
Headteacher Andrew Daly said: “As virus numbers across the city continue to rise, we have been fortunate to have only had two previous cases given the size of our school. Our planning and measures have proven effective in managing the cases we have seen but the situation in York is clearly having an impact on lots of schools.”