AN opportunity to see recently unearthed artefacts unearthed will be part of a series of tours conducted by archaeologists from York Archaeological Trust this half term.
The walks start at Micklegate Bar, where artefacts unearthed last summer at the former Minster Self Drive site on Micklegate will be on display for the first time.
Those joining the walks will hear about the Roman remains discovered there, including possible evidence of a second-century hypocaust (underfloor heating) system, before taking a tour of the area around Micklegate and Bishophill.
Dr Chris Tuckley, head of interpretation for York Archaeological Trust said: “There is ever-increasing excitement about Roman York with the prospect of the major excavation on Rougier Street which will hopefully reveal even more about the city’s Roman roots, and this part of York has played a key role in the city’s development for the last 2,000 years.
"Including hosting the royal gateway into York, Micklegate Bar itself. On these walks, we’ll point out all the signs still visible today of this colourful history, talking about the churches of Holy Trinity, St Martin cum Gregory and St Mary Bishophill Junior along the way.”
Tours run daily throughout the half-term break - October 24 November 1 at 10 am, 11am, 12 noon, 1.15pm and 2.15pm in groups of six.
Tickets are just £5 per person, including admission to Micklegate Bar and a guidebook. Prebooking is essential and tickets are expected to sell out quickly. Visit https://www.yorkarchaeology.co.uk/events to reserve a place.
