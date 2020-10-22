A FAMILY-run farm shop, cafe and campsite has remodelled its business in the face of coronavirus restrictions.

Jo and Colin Barnes, who run The Mile in Pocklington, have invested in a new online shop and removed their pre-school soft play area to create more space for the café and to showcase local artisan producers.

Jo said: "This year has been a challenging one, as it has for many small and family-owned hospitality and retail businesses like ours.

"When restrictions on indoor soft play were introduced, we had a dilemma - do we wait to see if social distancing is going to be relaxed, or do we diversify? With the most recent escalation of the virus, we made the decision to act quickly to remove the play area to create extra space and provide a safe environment for our customers to enjoy our home-made meals, snacks and bakes.

"We've had great feedback and we're very grateful to our customers, old and new."

The latest move follows a significant investment in an online shop that was in response to customer demand for food, drink and animal food supplies during lockdown.

The new website features more than 500 products, including many Yorkshire artisan food and drink products that are not available in supermarkets.

Stockists include Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil, Soanes Poultry, Wold Top Brewery, The Chilli Jam Man, Hooting Owl Distillery, Stringers flour and cereal, Bracken Hill preserves, Ramus Seafood, Lishman's Yorkshire Chorizo, Yorkshire Pizzas, Longley Farm, Wensleydale Creamery, Hooting Owl Distillery and chocolates from Pocklington based chocolatier, Butterflies.

The website also features animal feed and accessories in its Feed Barn section.

The Barnes family also offer Recipe Bundles such as a roast dinner box, Yorkshire Jambalaya, sticky chicken and a bakers' bundle containing everything needed.

The team has also added a Christmas area on the website which will allow customers to pre-order everything form the turkey to the tree, and offers a range of pre-made or design-your-own hampers that can be delivered, collected from The Mile, or posted nationwide.

The Barnes family have farmed in the area for decades. In addition to their café and shop, The Mile is also home to a feed shed, a Fuji photo and gift studio and a two-acre Camping & Caravan Club-accredited site that is open all year.

The Mile Farm Shop and Café are open 8am to 3pm Monday to Saturday, and 9am to 1pm Sunday.