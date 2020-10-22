A SCHOOL in York has joined as a new member of the national Choir Schools Association, in line with a new role it has taken on in the city.
St Peter’s School, York, has joined 35 choir schools across the country as a member of the Choir Schools Association, in recognition of its new role as the Choir School for York Minster.
Following the closure of The Minster School earlier this year, St Peter’s has taken on the responsibility of educating York Minster’s girl and boy choristers.
The school has done so in order to ensure the continuance of a centuries-old choral tradition.
The shared heritage between St Peter’s School and York Minster can be traced back to the year 627 AD, when the school and the Minster were founded in the same year and on the same site by St Paulinus of York.
Today, St Peter’s School ranks as the second oldest choir school in England and the fourth oldest school in the world.
