I’ve just just seen my first electric scooters and wasn’t impressed.
I had collected my paper at just before 7am and was crossing Clarence Street, with the crossing man at green. I became aware of an electric scooter passing stopped traffic on Wigginton Road and racing in front of me, while the pedestrian lights were still green.
Apart from ignoring the traffic lights he/ she was dressed head to foot in dark clothes, and didn’t have a helmet. The rear lights are only around 6/7 inches from the road and would easily be obscured by rain or spray on a night or dull day.
DM Deamer, Penleys Grove Street, York
Riding to new stadium by scooter a ‘crackpot idea’
As far as many York City fans are concerned the LNER engine shed - sorry, the Community Stadium at Monks Cross - is on the edge of the known world. The thought of the irksome journey to football matches there by car or bus is bad enough. To suggest that they could go on an electric scooter, a crackpot idea floated in The Press (New e-scooters launch in York, October 21) adds insult to injury.
Mike Race, Rawcliffe, York
