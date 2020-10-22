VISITING patients at seven hospitals in and around York has been stopped in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.
As of Wednesday, October 21 York Hospital Trust, which includes York Hospital, Scarborough Hospital, Bridlington Hospital, Malton Community Hospital, The New Selby War Memorial Hospital, St Helen's rehabilitation hospital in Dringhouses and St Monica's Easingwold has suspended visiting to all sites.
A spokesperson fro the Trust said: "We have taken this decision to limit the spread of Covid-19, and to protect vulnerable patients and ensure staff safety. As soon as it possible to safely relax the visiting restrictions we will do so.
"Exemptions to this are end of life care circumstances at the ward manager’s discretion, and paediatric and maternity services.
"Please be assured we will always seek to apply the visiting guidance compassionately as required e.g. for patients with dementia and mental health issues - and that this decision is taken at ward level, unless on a Covid positive ward where visiting cannot take place.
"At this time, family, friends and carers can stay in touch by using our virtual visiting service."