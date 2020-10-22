THE University of York is set to reduce face-to-face teaching and alter most classrooms so students are two metres apart.

Vice chancellor Professor Charlie Jeffery sent an email to students on Wednesday explaining the changes to teaching arrangements.

In the email, he said the university will be moving from the Department for Education (DfE) Tier 1 to Tier 2 from November 2 after a transition week from October 26 to October 30.

Each tier offers different teaching and learning restrictions in response to local outbreaks.

Since September, the university has been offering a blended approach of online and face-to-face teaching where possible while operating at DfE Tier 1.

But after York moved to 'high' alert restrictions last weekend, the university was required to review its DfE Tier status.

Prof Jeffery said: "We have taken the decision following this review to move to DfE Tier 2.

"Moving to DfE Tier 2 will mean increasing the proportion of online learning for most programmes.

"Face-to-face teaching will be mainly focused on those learning activities that require students to be in the same room as each other, or required to conduct practical learning - for example in laboratories and performance spaces.

"We recognise that some staff and students have felt uncomfortable with our current ‘1m+’ physical distancing in classrooms. So we will also be transitioning to 2m physical distancing in most classroom settings."

He added: "We know from the feedback gathered through conversations at the recent student webinar, and the new ‘Tell us’ student survey, that the majority of you have a preference for a blend of online and face-to-face teaching. For this reason we are committed to giving all students here in York the option of regular face-to-face learning opportunities.

"We are now reviewing our plans for face-to-face teaching under DfE Tier 2 with your departments, and your departments will be in touch with further details soon."

Prof Jeffery said most teaching will move to online during the transition week, "with the exception of teaching that cannot be delivered online, such as sessions involving laboratories, performance studios and clinical activities, and a small number of other exceptions that will be confirmed by your departments."

He commented: "This means we can have access to buildings and rooms to adapt teaching spaces to reconfigure them to a two metres distancing arrangement.

"Teaching laboratories, clinical teaching settings and performance spaces will continue to operate at 1m+ because there are additional risk assessments and mitigating measures already in place.

"The transition week will also allow time for departments to review timetabling and online teaching arrangements."

He said sporting and social activities will continue, within the health and safety requirements of the government’s level 2 restrictions.

Prof Jeffery concluded: "This is a challenging time for our university community and I very much hope we will be able to return to more face-to-face teaching, and that our students who aren’t in York will be able to join us soon.

"We are committed to doing everything we can to make the student experience as supportive as we can."