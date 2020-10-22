A RENOWNED comedian has announced that they will be performing at a York venue next year, bringing “a night of songs and laughter” to the city.
Rob Brydon and his eight-piece band will take to the road next year with his new show, with a performance at York Barbican on April 14.
The new dates follow the success of his 2020 tour, and together mark the first time Rob Brydon has created a show that includes songs and music as well as his acclaimed comedy.
Rob said: “I’m so excited to get back on stage with this show. Touring with this incredible band of musicians is such a delight.”
With songs from Tom Waits to Tom Jones, and Guys and Dolls to Elvis, audiences can expect Rob’s usual warmth and humour as well as some of his famed gallery of voices.
Rob recently enjoyed a sold-out tour with Lee Mack and David Mitchell, before his own sell-out tour in 2020.
Tickets are available to book now from the York Barbican website at: yorkbarbican.co.uk