TWO men from York have completed the gruelling challenge of running three marathons in three days to support a charity close to their hearts.

Chris Rees-Gay, from Dunnington and Stu Young, from Elvington, took on the mammoth task of running the length of the Yorkshire Wolds Way in three days to raise money for the OSCAR’S charity.

Chris said: “We are fairly driven chaps and we like to set ourselves goals, so we discussed how we could raise money for this great charity.

“We were due to take on a bike ride, which was cancelled due to the pandemic.

“We wanted to keep our moving times under five hours and 30 minutes, which we managed everyday.”

OSCAR’S is their “go-to charity,” as Chris is close with the owner, who sadly lost her husband and son to brain tumours and is currently going through another with her youngest son.

Chris went on to say: “Marie’s story is absolutely heart-wrenching, for one woman to take on so much is incredible.”

The village of Dunnington usually organise annual fundraisers for the charity, which this year sadly had to be put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chris said: “This is normally such a big thing for the village, so me and Stu wanted to do our bit to make sure the charity receives some income.

“The donations have been overwhelming, we never thought we would raise so much.”

The pair have raised over £4,000 so far, smashing their original target of £500.

The donation page remains open at: https://bit.ly/3jioHVa

More information on the charity can be found at: www.oscarspbtc.org