A KIND-HEARTED youngster from North Yorkshire has raised hundreds of pounds for good causes while facing challenges of his own.
Issac Brown, who has cerebral palsy, had been growing his hair for two years when he saw a programme about the Little Princess Trust, which provides wigs for children who lose their hair during cancer treatment.
Issac, a pupil at St Martin’s School, wanted to help, so his dad set up a donation page and Issac did a sponsored haircut, donating his hair and raising a staggering £712 for the charity.
Issac, 9, said: “Saint Catherine’s looked after my great nannie Catherine in the final weeks of her life and my family has told me about the amazing work the hospice does in caring for people and how much money it costs.”
With lots more people wanting to sponsor him, Issac and his nan set up a fundraising page for Saint Catherine’s, which raised a further £450.
Issac and his friends love his new look and wanted to thank Caz from Caz’s Barbers in Castle Road, who cut his hair for free and donated to the hospice.
The youngster went on to say: “I hope to do another fundraiser for the hospice with my family.”