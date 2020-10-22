HERE'S a first look at what new homes on a former York factory site will look like inside.

Work is underway at the Cocoa Works development in the former Nestle factory in Haxby Road.

The factory was built by Joseph Rowntree in the early 1890s and is renowned for being the former home of Rowntree’s Almond and Cream buildings. The site is now being revitalised and restored into new homes with landscaped gardens and communal spaces by Latimer, the development arm of Clarion Housing Group, the UK’s largest provider of affordable housing.

Latimer plans to create 279 high quality studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses at the new development, named ‘The Cocoa Works’, of which 84 will be available to buy via shared ownership. Prices for apartments start from £158,000.

The listed Joseph Rowntree Memorial Library at the front of the site will be carefully refurbished and restored as a concierge base and residents’ lounge. A convenience store, community café, ample parking and bike storage will also be provided for homeowners, in addition to flexible co-working space.

New images released show the home layout and interiors options available to buyers as well as the magnificent views on offer overlooking York’s famous Minster, and a stunning landscaped communal area for residents and guests to enjoy at the front of the building.

Richard Cook, Group Director of Development at Latimer, is leading the team set to deliver the project.

He said: “We’ve already had a huge amount of interest from buyers and investors for this iconic development, including some early reservations. York consistently outperforms the UK average in terms of property values and rental yields, with predicted yields of 4.2 per cent on offer at The Cocoa Works.

“The appeal of the city and location, coupled with the quality of the homes we are providing and the rich heritage of the building, offers a unique opportunity to own a part of this special place.”

In the 1920s more than 6,000 people worked in the building, known as York’s famous ‘Garden Factory’, where open space and education facilities supported the wellbeing of factory workers and their families.

Joseph Rowntree was committed to enhancing the social conditions of his workers ensuring they had access to good food, healthcare and learning opportunities. He also built affordable housing for workers and their families.

Richard said: “This is an iconic development for us and we want to celebrate the Rowntree legacy by breathing fresh life into a heritage building that was the soul of York for more than 130 years, ensuring it thrives once again.

“Like Joseph Rowntree our company founder, William Sutton, cared deeply about the concept of community. He gifted his entire fortune into philanthropic trusts for affordable housing in the and, by doing so, he created the company that would eventually be known as Clarion.

“To this day we continue this practice by reinvesting profits into supporting residents and building communities that people love to live in. We look forward to unveiling a brand new Cocoa Works to the people of York and beyond.”

For more information about homes available to buy, or to book an appointment at the marketing suite, visit https://www.thecocoa-works.com/ or call 01904 390 301.