A WOMAN who died more than six weeks after a crash in North Yorkshire has been named by police.
Georgia Porter, 21, was riding a dark-coloured Sym Chacha moped along the A165 near Filey on August 29, when she was involved in a collision with a blue Volkswagen Beetle.
The crash happened around 4.35pm at the junction with the A1039 King Hill close to Muston.
North Yorkshire Police said Georgia was airlifted to hospital but died on October 12 as a result of her injuries.
The woman driver of the Beetle was uninjured, the force added.
Officers are issuing a further appeal for anyone who saw either of the two vehicles prior to the collision or who witnessed the incident, including anyone who has dash-cam footage before or during the collision, to come forward.
Anyone with any information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 12200151082, or email Nicola.gill@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
