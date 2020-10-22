FIREFIGHTERS were called out to a fire at a property in a York village.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called to a residential home in East Lane, Shipton by Beningbrough at 5.23pm yesterday.
A spokesman for the service said: "Fire crews from Acomb, York and Huntington responded to reports of a fire in a residential home.
"On arrival crews confirmed a small fire had occurred in a microwave and the fire was out on their arrival. Crews ventilated the property."
