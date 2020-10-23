How many times have you walked along Pavement without spotting the headless winged dragon on the roof of Pavement Vaults?

Have you ever noticed the Walmgate boundary stone; the iron gates at the John Burrill almshouses in Water End; or the unicorn sitting on top of York Crown Court? And be honest, did you realise that the statue of Mercury in Rowntree Park is standing tip-toe on a sculptured head that represents the wind?

It takes a certain kind of person to notice details like these.

Step forward York photographer Catherine Sotheran. Catherine has made a name for herself spotting things in York that nobody else seems to see. She's published a series of 'Close Up' books in which she uses her camera's long lens to zoom in on them and bring them into sharp relief. Most recent was last year's York Minster In Close Up: a collection of hundreds of photographs which showed the gargoyles and grotesques - bare-breasted women, leering imps, devils with gaping mouths - perched high on York Minster in eye-watering detail.

Now she has done it again. Her new book - York In Close Up: The Walks - does exactly what it says on the cover. It is organised in seven circular walks that take in the city centre and outlying areas like Bootham, Holgate and Mickelgate.There are hand-drawn maps; written commentaries on hidden details to look out for - and hundreds more of Catherine's wonderful close-up photos.

Catherine has lost count of the times people have said 'I didn't know that was there'. You'll say that again and again if you walk around York with a copy of this brilliant little book in your pocket.

York Minster In Close Up is available direct from Catherine Sotheran at walker.yorkie@gmail.com priced £15 plus £2.50 p&p.