CITY of York Council will get a further £941,000 from the Government's coronavirus fund.
Robert Jenrick, Secretary of State for local Government, outlined where £1 billion of funding announced by the Prime Minister earlier this month has been allocated.
And £941,155 has been allocated to York.
Mr Jenrick said: “Since the start of the pandemic, we have backed local councils with the funding they need to support their communities, protect vital services and recover lost income.
“This extra £1 billion funding will ensure that councils have the resources that they need over the winter and continue to play an essential role on the front line of our response to the virus while protecting the most vulnerable and supporting local businesses.”
