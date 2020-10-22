A YORK-based accountancy and business advisory firm has recorded one of its strongest ever 12-month trading periods.

Hentons was also ranked 85th in the top 100 UK accountancy practices by fee income by Accountancy Age.

Hentons recorded a 13 per cent increase in turnover over the last 12 months, with all of its specialist divisions, which include property, agriculture, healthcare and music and entertainment, performing strongly.

The growth is attributed to the firm’s client-focused and partner-led approach and blend of national expertise with local knowledge.

Hentons which also has offices in London, Leeds, Sheffield and Thirsk, has won more than 350 new clients during that period, growing its portfolio of SMEs and owner-managed businesses and individuals to in excess of 4,000. It works with a range of clients from start-ups to established businesses. Managing partner Nadeem Ahmed priased the whole team's efforts.

“Our continuing strong performance is testament to the incredible efforts of the whole team.

"Over the last 12 months, every division of the business has performed well, some exceptionally so, such as our digital accounting team who have been very busy helping clients to move their accounts systems into the cloud and providing valuable financial information during a very turbulent pandemic period.

“Thanks to our industry-leading training, development and recruitment programme, we have an incredibly talented and driven management team in place, and we’re now nationally and internationally recognised for our services and specialisms.”

“While the backdrop clearly remains challenging, we’re on track to achieve our strongest ever financial year and exploring further growth opportunities, including potential acquisitions over the coming months, as we look to take Hentons on to the next level.”

The firm invested heavily in new technology at the start of the year, including a cloud server and telephony platform, which meant that when the lockdown was introduced its employees were effectively able to work from home with minimal disruption to working practices and, more importantly, provide seamless continuity of service and support to businesses.

The feedback on the firms’ newly formed Crisis Management Team, which was set up to help clients during the disruption of the pandemic, has been positive.