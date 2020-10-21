A MAN has been arrested after a dramatic pursuit which ended in a car being abandoned on railway tracks.

North Yorkshire Police say they were called at 8.45pm last night (October 20), by a farmer south of Malton, reporting suspicious activity on their premises, prompting concerns that suspects may be intending to steal equipment or other valuable items.

Officers from North Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Group and Operational Support Unit deployed in unmarked vehicles at key locations around the area – and waited.

A spokesman for the force said: "Their patience paid off when, at about 11.45pm, a Vauxhall Vectra drove past on the B1253 towards Duggleby, and immediately reacted to the police presence. A pursuit began, and the Vectra was driven at high speed, with lights out at times, on to the B1248 Beverley Road, then into and around Norton. During the pursuit the Vectra collided with a police car, causing minor damage.

"Just before 11.55pm, the car was driven onto a railway line, where the driver abandoned it and ran off on foot. Officers immediately deployed a drone and police dog, as well as the NPAS helicopter, to track him down.

"About half an hour later, a man was found in a nearby field. The 36-year-old, from the Bradford area, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and drug driving. Following initial enquiries, he was further arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, a vehicle registration plate offence, criminal damage, burglary and theft from a motor vehicle."

A number of tools and other items were found in the car, which was recovered for forensic examination.

Officers from the local Neighbourhood Policing Team have been conducting house-to-house enquiries at nearby farms and properties today, making enquiries into any recent thefts and providing security advice.

The man remains in custody at this time, while enquiries continue.