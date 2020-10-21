THE number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the York area has now passed 3,000, the latest figures show.
The data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the total number of cases in the City of York Council area now stands at 3,016, an increase of 142 on yesterday's figures.
There has also been a steep rise in the number of cases in the North Yorkshire County Council area, with a further 207 cases taking the total there up to 6,341.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire there have been 145 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total up to 3,588.
The total number of cases in the UK has now passed 750,000, with 26,688 new cases of the virus taking the country's total up to 789,229.
All of these figures include both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases.