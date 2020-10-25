FEELING creative ahead of Halloween?

Have you carved your pumpkin? Picked your outfit? Decorated your home?

If so, we'd love to see your photos.

Send us pictures of all your Halloween pumpkins, fancy dress and home decs - and we will share them with readers in The Press.

If you are looking for inspiration, we've included some amazing carved pumpkin photos in this article - just click through the gallery at the top of the page.

Maybe you could try your hand at making your pumpkin look like a famous face - how about Donald Trump or Boris Johnson?

Or you could create a well-known scene or image. One talented carver reproduced Banksy's design of a child with a balloon.

Or you could just have fun making a creepy, twisted-looking face. The scarier the better!

And if you or your children have a fabulous Halloween outfit, we'd love to see you dressed up in that.

Covid restrictions may mean that there will be less opportunity to go trick or treating this year - but that doesn't mean we can't have some Halloween fun.

Perhaps you've gone to town decorating your home for Halloween - well, send us photos of your efforts too.

You can send your Halloween photos and stories straight to The Press newsroom by clicking the Send Now link below.