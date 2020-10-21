A COUPLE tied the knot on a Covid ward at York Hospital.
York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said on Facebook that Debbie and James were "overwhelmed" to be married yesterday at short notice.
The Trust said: "Thank you to the teams at York Hospital for making the impossible happen yesterday to conduct a wedding on a Covid ward with all safety precautions, and bringing joy to two lovely people.
"Debbie and James were overwhelmed and delighted to be married at such short notice – beautiful dress, decorations, cake - and the team even rustled up confetti from the paper from hole punches!
"Thank you to Ello Flower Ltd for the donation of flowers. Much love to you Debbie and James."
Comments are closed on this article.