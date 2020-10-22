THIS week we delved into the archives to bring you these Halloween memories from days gone by.
Taken during the late 90s and early 2000s, looking at some these pictures nothing much has changed.
Face-painting may have improved, but it is a far cry from the 80s with its ridged plastic masks, bin-liners and turnip lanterns.
Growing up in the 90s there were always two types of trick-or-treaters, the stay at home and hand out the sweets kind (not pennies or homemade biscuits), or the seasoned trick-or-treater, that paraded up and down every street in the neighbourhood, tipping off their friends about which house paid well.
And for those that did not wish to partake in this seasonal ritual, York has always had plenty of other options on offer, from spooky trails at YorkMaze, to smashing pumpkins at York Dungeons.
What are favourite memories of Halloween?
