THERE has been one further death related to Covid-19 recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, the latest figures confirm.
The data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust now stands at 225.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 27 deaths related to the virus in the North East and Yorkshire.
Nationally, a further 94 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 31,275.
Patients were aged between 49 and 97 years old. All but one patient, aged 71, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from October 14 to October 20 with the majority being on or after October 17.
Their families have been informed.
