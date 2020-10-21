SHOPPERS can enjoy an additional 20 per cent off outlet prices across a range of premium fashion brands at York Designer Outlet this week.
The Fashion Shopping Days began on Monday and run until Friday.
A spokesperson for the centre said: "With shoppers starting their Christmas gift buying earlier this year to avoid the last minute festive dash, McArthurGlen Designer Outlet York is pleased to offer centre guests another reason to explore, shop and smile.
"Centre guests can enjoy a treat at a selection of the centre’s eateries and explore a treasure trove of affordable premium brands."
Premium and designer brands taking part in this year’s Fashion Shopping Days include Calvin Klein, Coach, Fred Perry, Reiss, Molton Brown and much more.
You can find all brand participants here.